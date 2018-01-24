Action for a Better Community Receives $7.1 Million Federal Grant

By Staff –

Action for a Better Community has received a $7.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs, according to Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

The grant will allow Action for a Better Community (ABC) to continue providing quality child care and education to children, infants, and pregnant women in Monroe County, Slaughter stated.

“I’m proud to announce this major grant award for Action for a Better Community that will allow them to continue their Head Start and Early Head Start programs,” she said. “Investing in programs like this is an important part of providing young children with the skills they need to succeed in both school and life. It is also a win for taxpayers, since every dollar invested in early childhood education saves them as much as seven dollars in the long-term. I will keep fighting for federal resources for our children and will continue to strongly oppose President Trump’s budget request, which would cut Head Start by $85 million.”

“An investment in our children is an investment in our future,” Mayor Lovely Warren stated. “This federal funding will help many children in the city of Rochester get the very best start in life. I would like to thank Congresswoman Slaughter for fighting for Rochester’s children, and in doing so, helping us create more jobs, safer neighborhoods and better educational opportunities.”

ABC’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs promote school readiness for children ages birth to five, and the program currently supports six centers in the Rochester region, providing direct services to more than 1,330 people.

The organization recently named Jerome Underwood as its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 5.

Underwood will succeed James Norman, ABC’s current president and CEO since 1992, who will retire on Feb. 2.

