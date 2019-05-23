Adams Street R-Center Hosts Lifeguard Training

The Adams Street R-Center will host lifeguard training the week of May 28.

Registration is required.

The city and the American Red Cross have scheduled an accelerated certified lifeguard training class at the Adams Street R-Center, 85 Adams St.

The training class is scheduled 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., May 28 through 31 and 10 a.m. to noon June 1. The test will be administered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 3.

The class is open to adults and students ages 15 years and older. Registration fees are based on age and residency. Registration fees will be waived for city of Rochester students. An additional mask and book are required for some classes and are available as a package for $50.

To register or for more information, call (585) 428-7456.