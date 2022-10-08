Admission to the RMSC Museum & Science Center is FREE This Friday Thanks to RACF

In the Community: RMSC Museum & Science Center

Join the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) for a FREE day of fun, this Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The RMSC located at 657 East Avenue, Rochester New York, 14607.

The public can explore a myriad of exhibits, see live science in action, walk through prehistory and more.

This free day is supported by the Rochester Area Community Foundation’s Gifts for Good 50th anniversary celebration. The RMSC is grateful to RACF for making this free admission day possible.

The event is intended to increase access to the RMSC Museum & Science Center to individuals and families who may not normally have the opportunity to visit.

It is free event is for all ages. Advance registration is encouraged at rmsc.org/freeday.

The mission of the RMSC is to inspire a better future for all through curiosity, exploration, and participation in science, culture, and the natural world. The RMSC includes the RMSC Museum & Science Center, the RMSC Strasenburgh Planetarium, and the RMSC Cumming Nature Center.

They offer experiences at the Museum & Science Center with more than 200 interactive exhibits, the Planetarium with a 65-foot dome screen, and the Nature Center on 900 acres of land, the RMSC stimulates community interest in exploration. In addition, the more than 1.2 million RMSC collection items tell the story of the Rochester Region’s past and present, including its rich history of social and technological innovation. RMSC receives major funding from Monroe County, where it is one of the top five most visited attractions serving children and families.

For more information about the RMSC, visit rmsc.org. You can also connect with RMSC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.