African Athletes on U. S. Teams Face Uncertainty As Trump Bills are Vetted by the Courts

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – President Trump’s ban on visitors from seven predominantly Muslim nations could have a wide impact on international sports if the ban is ultimately upheld by the courts, according to Jere Longman, a sports writer for The New York Times.

Major League Soccer has two American-born players with familial ties to two of the nations facing bans. Steve Beitashour of Toronto has played for Iran’s national team, and Justin Meram of Columbus has played for Iraq.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.