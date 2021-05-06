African Climate Activists Hopeful Following New Financial Pledges By The U.S. 

NAIROBI, Kenya — When farmers see rain clouds, they happily prepare their lands for planting. However, these days the clouds have become a source of worry to Charity Wanjiru 45, a smallholder farmer in Molo, 180 kilometers (112 miles) west of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Not long ago, Wanjiru’s one-acre plot produced 80 sacks of potatoes in three months, but that number has decreased to 60.

She blames the changing weather patterns for the decline in the productivity of her farm.

“Too much rain experienced in her area lately rots the potatoes,” she told Zenger News. “We are counting losses.”

“I hope this year the harvest will be good. At least we have something to harvest compared to the farmers whose crops were invaded by locusts,” she said. A locusts invasion has hit Eastern Africa since late 2019.

The mother of four says at some point she thought of switching from potatoes to other cash crops.

“Years back, we used to plant maize and beans, and we were clear on the planting seasons, but now it is not predictable,” she said.

She entirely depends on her small farm to feed her family. The extra money she makes from the farm enables her to educate her children.

Many other farmers like her in her village and beyond are feeling the impact of the change in weather patterns in recent times.

“Agriculture is vulnerable to climate change. Higher temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns reduce crop yields,” Emmanuel Atamba, an agriculture and food consultant at the Route to Food Initiative in Nairobi, told Zenger News.

Agriculture is Kenya’s economic backbone. It contributes 26 percent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product and accounts for 65 percent of Kenya’s export earnings, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Other African countries which rely heavily on agriculture Liberia, Somalia, Guinea-Bissau, and the Central African Republic, according to a report titled “Agriculture in Africa” by the New Partnership for African Development.

The conversation on climate change evokes mixed reactions from different parts of the world.

On April 22 and 23, United States President Joseph R. Biden marked Earth Day by hosting African leaders on a virtual summit.

What caught the interest of African climate experts was the rich countries’ commitments, which, if followed, could be a win for the continent.

Biden promised to double the United States’ public financial contribution to climate change in developing countries and triple funding for its adaptation by 2024. However, he did not give actual figures.

Other financial pledges were made by the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway, and nine private companies dubbed the Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest Coalition.

The group aims to invest $1 billion in tropical and subtropical countries that reduce deforestation and forest degradation emissions.