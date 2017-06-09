AFSCME Council 66 Holds Mayoral Candidates’ Forum

By Staff –

AFSCME Council 66 held a mayoral candidates’ forum at East High School Thursday, in which Rochester’s three Democratic candidates for mayor discussed their vision for the city’s future.

Council 66 affiliate members also had the chance to ask the candidates questions during the forum.

Incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren; former Chief of Police and Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard; and former WROC-TV News Anchor Rachel Barnhart participated in the forum.

Warren, the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s officially-designated candidate, Sheppard, and Barnhart will compete in a primary race in September.

BENTE/AFSCME Local 2419 and AFSCME Local 1635 represent over 2,500 public employees who work for the city and the Rochester City School District.

Visit https://vimeo.com/221017880, https://vimeo.com/221018342, and https://vimeo.com/221018639, to view video of the candidates’ introductions during the forum, or click on the images below.

Audio of the candidates’ views on the benefits of charter schools is also available at https://clyp.it/fahynshy# or by clicking on the audio image below.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.