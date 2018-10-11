AG Candidate Letitia James Calling on Opponent to Embrace Transparency

By Staff –

Democratic Attorney General Candidate, Letitia “Tish” James says her republican opponent has a “clear conflict of interest” and is calling for him to release his tax returns.

James says Keith Wofford’s firm represents Purdue Pharma—the maker of OxyContin—and one of the lead companies responsible for the opiod crisis. Since the New York Attorney General is currently suing Purdue Pharma over the opiod epidemic, it represents a clear conflict of interest for Wofford.

James wants Wofford to disclose the client list from the law firm Ropes & Gray LLP where he has been partner since 2006.

“Transparency demands that Mr. Wofford disclose conflicts of interests,” James said.

James says Wofford’s firm has represented Purdue Pharma in over 100 cases.

Additionally, with less than a month to go in the campaign, James is calling on Wofford to release his tax returns.

“It looks like Donald Trump’s campaign playbook is alive and well in New York. We know Keith Wofford is a Trump supporter who has embraced the President’s divisive agenda on issues from Wall Street regulation to immigration, James’ Campaign spokesperson Jack Sterne said. “And now we know he and Trump take the same approach to transparency. New Yorkers didn’t fall for Trump-style tactics in 2016, and they won’t vote for a candidate who uses them in 2018, either.”