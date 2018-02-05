Airport Firefighters Association Reaches Collective Bargaining Agreement with Monroe County

By Staff –

The Monroe County Airport Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 1636, has unanimously ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with Monroe County.

The Airport Firefighters Association represents nearly two dozen professional firefighters serving the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC).

The new agreement, which runs through December 31, 2022, guarantees airport firefighters will receive a raise every year going forward, with an average of 1.4 percent annually over the next five years.

“I am grateful we were able to deliver a new contract for IAFF Local 1636 that recognizes the important work our airport firefighters do to protect the traveling public every day,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo stated. “This contract is a fair deal that rewards our airport firefighters for their service while simultaneously protecting local taxpayers. I thank association president Paul Miller and the members of Local 1636 for their unanimous support.”

Airport firefighters will also receive healthcare coverage under Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield’s BluePoint2 Value 2 Plan, Dinolfo said.

The agreement is currently subject to the approval of the Monroe County Legislature.

