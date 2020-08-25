Airport Name Change Now in Hands of FAA

Staff reports

Soon to be the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport. File photo

There’s still more paperwork to do before the structure at 1200 Brooks Ave. in Gates is known to the world as the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport.

But the county has done its part.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Aug. 24 signed legislation that changes the name of the airport. The rest is up to the airport administration and the Federal Aviation Administration.

It took mere weeks to get to this point. The rest could take up to six months.

Momentum to change the airport name in honor of Douglass started in July, when Rochester resident Richard Glaser started a Change.org petition as the city and country were protesting injustice after the killing of George Floyd.

On Aug. 11, the Monroe County Legislature unanimously approved the bill to change the name.

The next steps involve:

updating ROC Airport Certification Manual (FAA approved document);

changing ROC vector and air traffic control maps;

changing the FAA grant system;

changing FAA Form 5010 for public use airports;

reviewing airport leases to determine if name changes need to occur; and

having FAA review and approve new airport operating certificate.

Aside from the name change, the airport will have educational information and materials that teach about the life, legacy and impact of Frederick Douglass. Bello and the airport administration have started to review designs for new signs and promotional materials.