Alex White Announces Run for Mayor

By Staff

Rochester businessman and Green Party candidate Alex White has announced he will enter the city’s mayoral race.

White previously ran for mayor, in both 2011 and 2013, on the Green Party line.

But this year, he said he will also run as a Democrat.

“In this new political climate of uncertainty, Rochester needs to stop looking to others to save us, and start marshaling our resources to create the institutions which will build a stronger Rochester,” White said in a press release.

Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard, and former WROC-TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart have also announced they are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren has not yet said whether she will run for re-election.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.