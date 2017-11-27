Allegiant Begins Offering Non-Stop Flights from Rochester to Southwest Florida

By Staff –

Allegiant Travel Co. has begun offering non-stop flights from Rochester to Punta Gorda (PGD) airport in southwest Florida, serving Ft. Myers, Naples, Bradenton, Sarosota and Coastal Islands.

Allegiant announced the new, year-round route over the summer, and the airline will offer approximately 340 new, non-stop seats per week to the west coast of Florida.

The airline also began offering one-way fares in the $80 price range to the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in 2015, and presently offers twice-weekly, non-stop service to the Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB).

“We’re sure Rochester-area travelers will enjoy having a friendly, low-cost, convenient option for travel to the beautiful beaches of southwest Florida,” Lukas Johnson, Allegiant’s senior vice president of commercial, stated. “We’ve seen great success in Rochester, and we know it will only grow with the addition of this new route.”

Visit www.allegiant.com for additional information regarding Allegiant flights.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.