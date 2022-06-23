Alzheimer’s Association Rochester Finger Lakes Chapter had an “An Affair to Remember” and Raised More than $100,000

Maureen McGuire gala emcee. Photo provided.

The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester Finger Lakes Chapter marked its 40th anniversary of delivering care programs and services in the Rochester Elmira Finger Lakes region with a gala that raised $100,000 for the nonprofit organization.

Funds raised during the event will support the Alzheimer’s Association’s free educational programs, support groups, community forums, advocacy and research.

More than 340 people registered for the event and joined presenting sponsor Wegmans, founders and supporters to celebrate “An Affair to Remember,” which was held at the Hyatt Regency Rochester. It was the chapter’s first in-person gala since the start of the pandemic and serves as one of the agency’s largest fundraising events.

“The Association is not only the leading organization in care and support but we are also the global convener of Alzheimer’s science. Today we have $300 million committed to 920 active best-in-field projects taking place in 45 countries,” said Rochester Finger Lakes Chapter Executive Director Teresa Galbier.

“This could not happen without the funds raised in our local communities through events like this, meaningful donor gifts and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

For more information about Alzheimer’s Association Rochester Finger Lakes, visit www.alz.org/rochesterny.