Alzheimer’s Association to Present “Seventh Annual African-American Health Symposium”

By Staff –

The Alzheimer’s Association will present the “Seventh Annual Dr. Lemuel and Gloria Rogers African-American Alzheimer’s Association Health Symposium” on March 8, at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 141 Adams St.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and more than 160 members of the city’s African-American community are expected to attend, and learn how to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, the group said.

The Alzheimer’s Association will also present a ceremony in recognition of the late Judge Roy King, the first African American to work in the city of Rochester’s Law Department, and a well-known supporter of the organization.

In addition, Sandra Simon, the city’s diversity and inclusion officer, will also present a proclamation from the mayor recognizing “Dr. Lemuel and Gloria Rogers African-American Heath Symposium Day.”

“While older African-Americans are two times more likely than older whites to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias, they are less likely than whites to have a diagnosis of the condition,” the group said in a statement. “African-Americans are typically diagnosed at a later stage and, as a result, incur higher costs of healthcare services. Health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes are suspected risk factors for Alzheimer’s, and other dementias among all groups. However, high blood pressure and diabetes are more prevalent in the African-American community.”

Dr. Rogers and his wife Gloria originally sponsored the African-American Health Symposium under the auspices of the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region. Prior to his death, in 2015, the group renamed the symposium “The Dr. Lemuel and Gloria Rogers African American Alzheimer Health Symposium.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/AlzRochesterNY for additional information regarding the event.

