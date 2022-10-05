Alzheimer’s Association’s Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

In the Community: From the Alzheimer’s Association

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® logo.

Rochester and Finger Lakes residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, on October 8, 2022.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research of Alzheimer’s.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Walk will take place again at Frontier Field, with registration beginning at 9 a.m.



“Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support,” according to the association’s website.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Rochester Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In New York state alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 563,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.

Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900 for more info.