Ambassador Susan Rice- coming to Rochester

What’s Next for Women and Girls: A Keynote Address by

Ambassador Susan Rice and a Presentation by Actress Grace Byers

Rochester, NY – – Women Helping Girls, a program of the Greater Rochester Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), will be bringing both political and star power to Rochester on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Former U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice and actress Grace Byers will share their inspiring messages during a day-long conference designed to empower women and girls in the Rochester community.

The event will take place at the Kodak Center for Performing Arts, 200 West Ridge Road. The day begins with a conference for women and teens from 12:00 – 3:00 pm that includes two panel discussions: 12:30 – 1:15 “Anything Financial: For Women by Women”, then 1:15 – 2:00 “What Do Women Want – Love and Relationships” and a keynote address from actress Grace Byers, best known for her current role as Anika Calhoun on the FOX television hit series, “Empire”. Her topic, “Grace Before Judgment” will focus on how women and girls can support and uplift each other. Following her presentation, conference participants will have an opportunity for a Q & A session with the actress.

Tickets for the conference are $25 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased at on site, at the Kodak Center for Performing Arts.

In conjunction with the conference, Women Helping Girls and AAUW will host An Evening with Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador and National Security Advisor for President Barack Obama. This special evening, which will also take place at the Kodak Center, kicks off with an invitation only VIP reception for event sponsors and local dignitaries from 5:00 – 6:00 pm. Ambassador Rice will give her keynote remarks at 6:00 pm, followed by a moderated conversation and Q & A with the audience. The general public is invited to attend.

Tickets for An Evening with Susan Rice are $25 and can also be purchased at AAUW.

Ambassador Rice served as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and as a member of President Obama’s Cabinet from January 2009 until assuming the role of National Security Advisor in July 2013. While at the United Nations, she worked to advance U.S. interests, defend universal values, strengthen the world’s common security and prosperity, and promote respect for human rights. Under her leadership, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations helped win the stiffest sanctions ever against Iran and North Korea, as well as unprecedented action to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and materials.

Grace Byers was raised in the Cayman Islands by her African American mother and Caucasian father, both of whom were deaf. She grew up learning sign language and understanding what it meant to be a child of deaf adults (CODA). Ms. Byers shares her unique experiences with audiences, stressing that each person has their own complex and intricate story, and that there are always opportunities for personal growth.

Women Helping Girls is a program of the Greater Rochester Area Branch of the American Association of University Women, and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported solely through donations and grants. Women Helping Girls offers one-to-one mentoring for girls in grades 6 through 12 in the Rochester City School District. Our mission is to empower them to lead productive and successful lives. The WHG program is designed to broaden horizons, develop life skills, and reinforce the importance of education.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is a national not-for-profit organization founded in 1881 to promote equity for women, education and self-development over the life span, and positive societal change. AAUW is an active member of the International Federation of University Women (IFUW) and was one of the founding member organizations that established IFUW in 1919.

The Greater Rochester Area Branch of AAUW was formed in 1897 and is one of the oldest branches in the country. It is one of 1,500 local branches engaged in a variety of programs, ranging from voter education to working with local schools and organizations, to raising money for the AAUW Educational Foundation and Legal Advocacy Fund. The organization regularly schedules many other educational, cultural, and social events that foster networking opportunities, leadership development, and camaraderie among college-educated women. Our mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.