American Cancer Society rallies Rochester government, health and business leaders

As part of a critical public health effort to save over 200,000 lives and avert 280,000 new cancer diagnoses, the American Cancer Society will convene executive leadership from Rochester’s healthcare systems, Paychex, Monroe County’s Executive, Rochester’s Mayor and others to announce their commitment to 80% by 18, a national initiative to increase colorectal screening rates to 80% by 2018. Monroe County Executive, Cheryl Dinolfo Rochester Deputy Mayor, Carlos Carballada Mark Belfer, DO FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer, GRIPA Bob Duffy, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Bill Brewer, colon cancer survivor