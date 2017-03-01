Search
From Information to Understanding

American Cancer Society rallies Rochester government, health and business leaders

Mar 01, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on American Cancer Society rallies Rochester government, health and business leaders

American Cancer Society rallies health and business community to unite greater Rochester in the fight against colon cancer

 

 

WHAT:

 

 

 

 

 

 

SPEAKERS:

 

 As part of a critical public health effort to save over 200,000 lives and avert 280,000 new cancer diagnoses, the American Cancer Society will convene executive leadership from Rochester’s healthcare systems, Paychex, Monroe County’s Executive, Rochester’s Mayor and others to announce their commitment to 80% by 18, a national initiative to increase colorectal screening rates to 80% by 2018.

 

Monroe County Executive, Cheryl Dinolfo

Rochester Deputy Mayor, Carlos Carballada

Mark Belfer, DO FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer, GRIPA

Bob Duffy, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

Bill Brewer, colon cancer survivor

 

 
WHEN: March 2, 2017

1:30 pm

 
WHERE: Monroe County Office Building, 39 West Main St. Rochester NY 14614

 

