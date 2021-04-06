America’s Largest Crypto Exchange Coinbase To Set Shop In India

PUNE, India — Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., is setting up back-end operations in India by hiring for roles such as information technology services, customer support, and software development.

The development comes when India is sitting on a bill that calls for a ban on all private cryptocurrencies.

“India has long been known as a hub for engineering and technology innovation. We look forward to finding that world-class talent to help the Coinbase group develop new ways for our customers to interact with the crypto-economy,” the company said on March 25.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, is yet to be introduced in Parliament. The Bill seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, paving the way, perhaps, for a government-issued cryptocurrency.

“We have been blowing hot and cold over the past three months,” Krishna Kumar, an independent fintech consultant, told Zenger News.

“The Indian finance minister and Reserve Bank of India [India’s central bank] governor say only a central bank digital currency is on the anvil. Rest isn’t going to happen. But there are other voices in the government stating we are flexible.”

Kumar believes the Bill prohibiting ownership of private cryptocurrencies or their issuance is somewhere in between.

“We don’t know if it will be passed in its current form or be altered. A foreign investor looks for regulatory certainty, either the doors are closed or open, but not a situation where it’s partially open but can be closed,” he said.

Effective April 1, India requires companies to disclose trading and investments in cryptocurrency and virtual currency that are part of their financial statements, as per India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Even as India contemplates banning virtual currencies, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a recent TV interview, said India is not shutting all options for cryptocurrency and will allow some window for experiments on blockchain and bitcoin.

A government bulletin also states that the Bill is likely to make some exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies such as blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

Cryptocurrency runs on technology like blockchain, which is a type of distributed ledger. A distributed ledger is a decentralized database that records details of transactions across various geographical locations.