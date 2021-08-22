Analisa Velez Scores Role In Paramount+’s ‘The Game’ Reboot

“The Game,” a reboot of The CW and BET dramedy, is back. And it’s added Analisa Velez to the cast.

This time, the show will launch on Paramount+, which got a 10-episode series order and includes original show regulars Brittany Daniel, Hosea Chanchez, Pooch Hall and Wendy Raquel Robinson. Velez plays Raquel Navarro, a recurring supporting role.

The new series is relocating from San Diego to Las Vegas and continues an examination of Black culture via a pro football team. The revival will tackle racism and sexism, as the characters fight for fame, respect and love.

The other newcomers are Adriyan Rae (“Chicago Fire”) and Vaughn Hebron (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval”).

“This one is for the village that got me here!” posted Velez on her Instagram account, sharing media reports about the new show. “Couldn’t have gotten this opportunity without the help of a lot of amazing people. Friends and family, welcome: ‘The Game’ into your homes and Raquel into your [hearts] (I know it’s cheesy, but boy am I proud).”

Velez is a stage actor and producer who is now making the transition from stage to TV.

She starred in the play “The Purists,” directed by Billy Porter, last year, which earned her the Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Actress. Her other stage credits include “Tell Hector I Miss Him” at the Atlantic Theater Company and “Queen Latina and her Power Posse” at the Cherry Lane Theater, both off-Broadway.

Velez’s television and film credits include the Amazon Prime Video series “Sneaky Pete” and the indie rom-com “Almost Love,” now on Netflix.

As a singer, her music is available to her Instagram followers on @analisavelez.

“The Game” is executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane”), showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (“American Soul”), Salim Akil (“Black Lightning”), and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer (“Girlfriends”) and Tom Russo (“Black-ish”) of Grammnet NH Productions. Kevin Bray (“Insecure”) will direct the first two episodes of the inaugural season. CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions will produce the series.

“The Game” is a spinoff of “Girlfriends,” the successful comedy about a group of Black women facing life’s tests and triumphs together. That series starred Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”), Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones. The show won two NAACP Image Awards.

All nine seasons of “The Game” are available on Paramount+. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will distribute the series internationally.

Analisa Velez to Co-Star in Paramount+’s ‘The Game’ Reboot was first published in LatinHeat Entertainment.

Edited by Gabriela Alejandra Olmos and Fern Siegel