Another Opportunity to Talk to State Monitor About RCSD Academic, Fiscal Issues

Staff reports

The state-appointed monitor working with Rochester City School District will hold another public hearing on academic and fiscal issues.

The session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 30. Speakers must register by noon, Nov. 30. The hearing will be held by Zoom videoconference.

There are three ways to register:

online at www.rcsdk12.org/statemonitorhearings

email statemonitor@rcsdk12.org

call the Rochester Board of Education at 585-262-8525

Speakers need to write “Rochester State Monitor Public Meeting” in the subject line and include in the email their name, position (e.g., parent, teacher, RCSD resident), and any information they want to be part of the public hearing record. Speakers will have three minutes on each plan and will be sent the Zoom conferencing meeting number, password and call-in information.

Earlier this year, a law directed the commissioner of the state Education Department to appoint a monitor to provide oversight, guidance and technical assistance related to the academic and fiscal policies, practices, programs and decisions of the Rochester City School District, the Board of Education, and the superintendent. The commissioner appointed Dr. Shelly Jallow, who holds a doctorate in education from St. John Fisher College.

Hearings in June and July focused on three areas – governance and intervention, academic performance status, and fiscal performance status. Jallow held a hearing Nov. 18 on academic and fiscal issues. Fewer than a dozen people had signed up to speak, according to a list posted on the district website.

The hearings are to help Jallow develop academic improvement and fiscal plans for the district and to support the district’s development of its budgets, beginning with the 2021-22 school year budget.

Jallow’s plans are scheduled to be submitted to the state within days of this hearing.