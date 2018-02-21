Applebee’s Fires Employees for Racially Profiling Black Patrons

By Briona Singleton –

Three Applebee’s employees in Missouri have been fired for racially profiling two black women, after accusing the women of dining and dashing at the restaurant based on their race, according to an article on TheRoot.com .

Both women have denied being in the restaurant during the time the incident allegedly occurred, and one of the accused, Alexis Brison, has posted a video on her Facebook page detailing the account, as well as her interaction with the employees and a Missouri officer.

“My friend and I were shopping at the independence center in independence, Missouri(Near Kansas City), when we were done we decided to get a bite to eat at Applebee’s,” Brison posted on Facebook. “About an hour into [our] dinner we were approached by a Independence police officer, a mall cop, and the restaurant manager. We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing). Mind you that we have proof that can show our whereabouts, and it’s not even in our character to steal. After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back.”

Applebee’s has subsequently conducted an internal investigation into the matter, and ultimately fired the restaurant manager, a server, as well as another employee.

“At Applebee’s, we do not tolerate racism or bigotry of any nature,” Applebee’s Local franchise, Apple Central LLC, and Applebee’s CEO, Bill Georgas said in a statement. “We regret any incident like this, because we want every guest experience to be positive. Our team has been working throughout the weekend and will continue to work to determine what happened, and what appropriate measures will be taken. We currently have no indications this was race-related.”

Applebee’s is currently in the process of trying to reach the two women to apologize for the incident, according to the article.

