Apple’s 2022 IPhones Could Feature Under-display Touch ID, Lowest Price Ever: Analyst

WASHINGTON — Apple’s 2022 iPhone series could debut with an under-display fingerprint sensor and a wide-camera upgrade to 48MP. The lineup, expected to be the iPhone 14 series, is likely to include the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , Apple will sell an iPhone with a 6.7-inch screen for less than $900 in 2022.

If this turns out to be the case, iPhone 14 buyers will have a less expensive way to get a screen size that Apple currently only sells on the 12 Pro Max , which starts at $1,099.

Kuo also predicted that Apple’s 2022 non-pro iPhone lineup includes phones with 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens, the same sizes as the current iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, respectively.

Absent is the iPhone Mini with its 5.4-inch screen. Analysts, including Kuo, have said that the Mini will be going away in 2022 due to reportedly low sales.