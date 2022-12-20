Applications Now Being Accepted for Rochester Community University

From the Community: A City of Rochester News Release Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov/community-university.

Rochester residents, would you like to learn how you can become an advocate for yourselves and your neighborhood?

Applications are now being accepted for the next cohort of the Rochester Community University. The Rochester Community University program is designed to help city residents with advocacy.

“The people who live in our neighborhoods are the lifeblood of our community; they make our city the diverse and vibrant place that it is,” said Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans. “We know that the more knowledge citizens have about City resources that are available to them the better they can advocate for themselves and their community. Empowering city residents is what makes the Rochester Community University program so valuable.”

This program is community-driven and developed in cooperation with City staff and residents. The workshops are a part of the implementation of the Rochester 2034 Comprehensive Plan, which has a goal to build the capacity of community organizations and associations.

Administered by the City’s Neighborhood Service Centers (NSC) in partnership with the Bureau of Planning, the Rochester Community University allows participants to develop and refine their civic-engagement skills. Topic areas include: City of Rochester 101; Opportunities for Youth; Help with Housing; City Council 101; City Libraries and you!

The program’s sessions will take place on Thursdays, January 19 to February 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are conducted via Zoom. If interested, the full course details and schedule can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/community-university or at any of the four Neighborhood Service Center locations found at www.cityofrochester.gov/nsc/.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. For more information, contact Daisy Algarin, Neighborhood Service Center Director, at (585) 428-7711 or Daisy.Algarin@cityofrochester.gov.