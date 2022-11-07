Applications Open For the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program

Small Businesses with 100 or Fewer Employees May Receive Tax Credits for Costs Incurred to Increase COVID-19 Safety

In the Community: From FORWARD Platform

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Governor Kathy Hochul announced applications are now being accepted for the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program which will support small businesses that made investments to comply with emergency orders and regulations or to increase public safety in response to COVID-19.

Applications acceptance began October 25 from small businesses to become certified for tax credits to help reduce the pandemic-related financial impact.

Qualifying expenses are related to building upgrades, structural changes or supplies to comply with public health or other emergency-related orders and regulations to increase public safety through infectious disease mitigation during 2021 and 2022.

Businesses independently owned and operated in the State of New York with less than 100 full-time employees and gross receipts of less than $2.5M are eligible. Small businesses can receive a tax credit of 50% of qualifying expenses up to a maximum of $25,000 in tax credits based on qualifying expenses of $50,000.

ESD entered a partnership with the FORWARD Platform to screen business applications, validate expenses and distribute credits in a way that uses taxpayer dollars efficiently. Applicants and qualifying businesses can expect:

To fill out a pre-screening questionnaire to confirm their eligibility



An online application portal available in 68 languages



Access to multilingual application assistance via phone, text, and email



To present proof of expenses and other supporting documents



A tax credit certificate to submit to the Department of Taxation and Finance when filing a tax return

“FORWARD is proud to provide end-to-end programming support to Empire State Development as the small business community continues to navigate the pandemic-related financial impact on their operations,” said Adnan Mahmud, CEO of FORWARD. “Working with community organizations and using our advanced application screening tools, our team is well equipped to ensure funding is dispersed equitably, targeting those that are eligible and need it the most.”

Small businesses are encouraged to apply through the pre-screening tool. To learn more about eligibility and qualifying expenses, visit www.esd.ny.gov/covid-19-capital-costs-tax-credit.

Tax credits are on the way to New York small businesses that have made health and safety upgrades and have bought supplies to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Below is more information about how small business owners can apply for and use the tax credit.

