Arab Nurse Reunites With Jewish Man He Saved From Beating

An Israeli-Arab nurse who saved the life of an Israeli Jew who was being beaten by an Arab mob, met the man in an emotional reunion at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya last week.

Fadi Kasem, a nurse in the Internal Medicine department, saved the life of Mor Janashvili on May 12, when rioting broke out in Acre, Israel.

The two reunited a week later on the surgical ward of the medical center in Haifa where Janashvili, who still has light injuries, is a patient. They hugged and spoke about their experiences.

“You saved my life. I do not know what I would have done without you,” Janashvili told Kasem.

The attack happened when Janashvili was driving to his mother’s home and was set upon by a mob of Arabs with sticks, stones and knives. The mob continued to assault him as he got out of his car and tried to escape.

Kasem arrived at the scene with a sheikh and several other Arab residents from the neighborhood, hoping to calm the situation.

“As soon as we arrived, I saw [Janashvili] lying on the floor. The only thing that stood before my eyes was to save him. I didn’t think about whether he was Jewish or Arab,” said Kasem.

Kasem shielded Janashvili with his body to protect him, washed his face and tried to keep the rioters at bay. He also began bandaging his wounds using his own first aid kit.

Janashvili lost consciousness for a few minutes, and when he came round did not understand what had happened.

“I told him he had been in a car accident because I wanted him to try to be calm and not get into a big emotional state,” said Kasem.

Janashvili ’s mother, who arrived at the scene, fainted when she saw her injured son.

At the meeting a week after the incident, Kasem told Janashvili: “I did what I needed to. I was not alone. There were also other people who helped you.”

Kasem also encouraged Janashvili, who is to be released from hospital soon, to stay positive.

“Even in 2008, when there were severe riots in Acre, people did not believe coexistence would return, and everything went back to normal. Overall, most Acre residents are good and sane people, who advocate for coexistence,” he said.

“I do not care about religion or skin color; we are all human beings,” Kasem said.

The two men vowed to stay in touch. “We are like a family,” Kasem said. “My home is your home.”

It wasn’t the first time during the recent conflict that an Arab Israeli has stepped in to save the life of a Jewish resident.

Muhammad Awad, a Muslim doctor from Bnei Zion Medical Center in Haifa, was injured a week ago when he was trying to help save a Jewish man stabbed in the neck during a riot in Tamra, in the Galilee.

The post “Arab nurse reunites with Jewish man he saved from beating” first appeared on Israel21C.









The post Arab Nurse Reunites With Jewish Man He Saved From Beating appeared first on Zenger News.