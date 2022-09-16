Artist Row Returns to the City of Rochester Public Market

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release https://www.artistrowrochester.com/

The 18th annual Artist Row Public Market Art Fair will be held this Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the City of Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St.

“This year’s Artist Row continues to attract a combination of experienced and emerging artists.” said Derrick Doi, Vice President of the Friends of the Rochester Public Market. “We will continue to feature a stronger focus on increasing diversity to reflect our vibrant community and showcase a variety of mediums.”

The art show celebrates art and the community, featuring over 150 local artists and artisans across a wide variety of mediums, plus family activities, food trucks, and live music from the Silver Arrow Band. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Public Market, the non-profit organization that supports a wide variety of market programs and initiatives designed to “make the market more.”

“We’re particularly proud of this year’s continued growth of first time participants,” adds Leslie Knox, President of the Friends of the Rochester Public Market.

Artist Row is produced by the Friends of the Rochester Public Market and sponsored by Wegmans, Canandaigua National Bank and Rohrbach Brewing Company. Proceeds support the Friends of the Public Market’s Market Token Program, Market Tours and many other programs to promote and support the Rochester Public Market.

For more information on Artist Row, visit https://www.artistrowrochester.com/.