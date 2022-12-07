Artists Expand the Legacy of the Douglass Women in “As-I-Recall-Her”

By Staff

Portraiit of Douglasss women. Photo provided from Rochester Contemporary Art Center.

Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo) is honored to announce this new juried exhibition inspired by Anna Murray Douglass, Rosetta Douglass Sprague and Annie Douglass.

RoCo says the call is to artists of all media and creative practices to submit individual or collaborative works. This exhibition builds upon several other initiatives dedicated to the Douglass Women and it will constitute a collective effort to expand their legacy and inspire the community.

As I Recall Her…is presented in partnership with collaborating organizations 540WMain, Inc. and Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, and will open in March, International Women’s Month.

Visit asirecallher.artcall.org to submit art.

The art center invites submissions of all media related to, or inspired by, the Douglass Women. Welcoming artworks that help expand public awareness of these figures within the Douglass family and those that creatively interpret their lives.

They also encourage projects that highlight the stories and voices of other Black women who make significant, but overlooked, contributions to the world. They are especially interested in creative and challenging efforts to shift our collective memory, inspire new narratives, center Black women, offer alternative monuments, and invite a deeper understanding of our shared history.

Who should submit:

We welcome and encourage submissions by humans of all backgrounds, professions, and abilities. We especially encourage BIPOC artists and artists who identify as women. We will preference artworks that haven’t previously been exhibited publicly.

We encourage electronic media and video submissions, however they will be handled separately. If you have a media based artwork you’d like to submit please email it to: info@rochestercontemporary.org

We also welcome and encourage augmented reality/virtual reality submissions and RoCo has some equipment for the public display of these projects. If you would like to submit a VR or AR artwork using this equipment please contact us.

This call is open to anyone residing in the Western & Central NY region (including Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse). Artists living beyond the region, please contact us before submitting.

The call is NOT limited to portraits.

▪ Artist submissions are due: Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 5 p.m.

▪ Exhibition Opens: Friday, March 3, 2023, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

▪ Exhibition Dates: March 3 – May 6

Read more about the call for art, related projects and context at http://www.rochestercontemporary.org/exhibitions/as-i-recall-her-artists-expand-the-legacy-of-the-douglass-women/.

Any questions please contact RoCo at info@rochestercontemporary.org or 585-461-2222.