As I Recall Her Submissions Due

In the Community: From Rochester Contemporary Art Center

Portrait of Douglass Women, photo from www.rochestercontemporary.org/exhibitions/as-i-recall-her-artists-expand-the-legacy-of-the-douglass-women.

Time is running out to submit your artwork!

Join featured artists Lucy Ray and LaShonda Davis in the exciting As I Recall Her… exhibition focused on expanding the legacy of the Douglass women through art.

Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo) is hosting a juried exhibition inspired by Anna Murray Douglass, Rosetta Douglass Sprague and Annie Douglass.

RoCo is especially interested in creative and challenging efforts to shift our collective memory, inspire new narratives, center Black women, offer alternative monuments and invite a deeper understanding of our shared history. The call for art is NOT limited to portraits.

Artist Lucy Ray, photo provided.

As I Recall Her: Artists Expand the Legacy of the Douglass Women will be juried by Erica Mock and Quajay Donnell, and is in partnership with 540 WMain Inc. and Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives. Submissions are due January 22.

The exhibition will open March 3 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

To read details about the call for art and submit your work, visit Rochester Contemporary website at www.rochestercontemporary.org/exhibitions/as-i-recall-her-artists-expand-the-legacy-of-the-douglass-women or visit asirecallher.artcall.org.