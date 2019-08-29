As Schools Open, Monroe County Extends Hours at Immunization Clinic

Monroe County extended hours at its immunization clinic for students who are not current on their vaccines. File photo

Besides stocking up on back-to-school supplies, students also need to be up-to-date on their vaccines.

New York requires students be immunized in accordance with the timeline set by the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students who do not have the proper vaccines can be excluded from school because they are at increased risk to contract vaccine-preventable diseases and can spread those diseases.

In response to the worst outbreak of measles in the United States in more than 25 years and with seven cases in Monroe County among the hundreds of cases documented statewide, New York State has removed non-medical exemptions from school vaccination requirements. Children who are attending child day care or public, private or parochial school and who had a religious exemption to required immunizations, must now receive the first age appropriate dose in each immunization series within 14 days after the first day of instruction. The new legislation does not affect those with valid medical exemptions.

To help ease the back-to-school crush and serve students at risk of being kept out of school for not having required vaccinations, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has extended hours at the immunization clinic at 111 Westfall Road.

From Sept. 4 through Oct. 2, the clinic will see walk-ins between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m on Wednesdays. Extra walk-in hours will be offered between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.

There is no out of pocket cost for immunizations for children ages 18 years and younger. Parents should bring photo ID, any health insurance cards and letters received from their children’s school about missing shots.

Parents should contact their school or doctor to determine what, if any, vaccines their child requires. For more information on clinic hours, please contact the Monroe County Department of Public Health at (585) 753-5150 or immclinic@monroecounty.gov.

For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions about New York’s school vaccination requirements, go to www2.monroecounty.gov/health-index.php.