As Shelters Run Out of Space, Rochester Animal Services Center Reduces Adoption Fees

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Cat, Chiki. Photo by Tyronda James/Minority Reporter Media Group

Animal shelters across the U.S. are running out of space. Rochester’s Animal Services Center is one of many shelters that is turning to the community for help with overcrowding.

The City is also lowering its adoption fees for cats and dogs.

“For numerous reasons, including the ‘pandemic pet’ adoption trend of the past two years, shelters nationwide are at and over capacity,” said Dr. Shirley Green, the City’s Commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services.

“Our community has stepped up in the past for our furry friends, and we are hoping to get the same level of support in the face of this capacity challenge.”

The City encourages people across the Rochester area to consider helping the animals at Rochester Animal Services Center by adopting or fostering a pet.

Foster caregivers are especially needed. Foster homes are healthier and more comfortable environments than shelters and reduce overcrowding in the shelter. The foster-to-adopt option also allows families to determine if the pet is a good fit in the household before committing long-term.

Those interested in fostering a pet can learn more at www.cityofrochester.gov/FosterAPet

Adoption fees are reduced to $30 for cats (normally $97–$100) and $50 for dogs (normally $147–$177) for the remainder of 2022. As always, adoptions not only help the animals at the shelter, but also offer new owners unconditional love, physical and mental health benefits, and a solution to loneliness.

For more on pet adoption, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/PetAdoption.

Rochester Animal Services is also accepting applications for volunteers to help in all areas of its operation. Learn more and sign up at www.cityofrochester.gov/RASvolunteer.