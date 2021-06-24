Asia’s Richest Man Announces Partnership With Google For 5G

MUMBAI, India — Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, who is chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, on June 24, announced the launch of JioPhone Next, a fully-featured smartphone developed in partnership with search engine giant Google.

“JioPhone Next is one of the most affordable smartphones globally, which has cutting-edge technology,” he said while addressing the company’s 44th annual general meeting held virtually .

His company is India’s most valuable company by market value.

“Despite Covid, Jio sustained the track record of its robust performance and became the first operator outside China to cross 400 million subscribers in a single country,” said Ambani.

“Jio handled at one point monthly traffic of over 6 billion gigabytes a month and is the world’s second-largest mobile data carrier,” he said.

“During recent spectrum auctions, we have invested INR 57,123 crore ($7.7 billion) to acquire significant additional spectrum, making Jio the largest operator of 4G spectrum in India. We have operationalized nearly 100 percent of this additional spectrum,” said Ambani.