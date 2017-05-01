Assemblyman Gantt Diagnosed with Kidney Failure, Misses Most of Legislative Session

By Staff –

New York State Assemblyman David Gantt, (D-Rochester), is suffering from kidney failure, and has missed more than three months of the state’s legislative session, according to a report in the Democrat and Chronicle.

Assemblyman Gantt has reportedly been undergoing kidney dialysis for the past three weeks, and said he hopes to be added to the kidney donor list in the near future.

Until then, Gantt’s doctors have advised him to refrain from traveling.

“Health is much more important than anything,” he said to the USA Today Network’s Albany Bureau. “I would be there (in Albany), believe me.”

According to Gantt, his counterparts on the Assembly Transportation Committee, which he leads, are currently taking care of some his responsibilities, and he hopes to return to Albany before the end of the legislative session in June.

