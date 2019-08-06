Asthma: What are Signs, How to Give Medication

Shoppers at Westside Farmers Market, 831 Genesee St., can talk to a health professional. File photo

Did you know that excessive coughing can be a sign of an asthma attack?

Carina Malec, a nurse practitioner at Unity Pediatrics on the St. Mary’s campus of Rochester Regional Health, will explain signs your child may be showing.

Malec is the health professional at Walk and Talk with a Doc at the Westside Farmers Market, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t attend, ask your questions by going to the comment section.

Malec said the people likely know that wheezing is a sign of asthma. But there may other cues a child sends that parents aren’t picking up.

“It’s catching people who don’t know their kids have astham and making sure they know the signs and symptoms and know they have to give the medicines.”

Malec also will explain how to use common asthma medications and the importance of making sure the medication is used correctly.

Asthma puts a bigger burden on African American communities.

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the Walk and Talk schedule:

§ Medication Storage, Adherence and Talking to Your Doctor, Gabriela C. Cipriano, pharmacist, St. John Fisher College, Aug. 13;

§ Heart Health, Dr. Scott Feitell, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 20; and

§ Food Access: Past, Present, and Future, Mitch Gruber, Foodlink and Rochester City Council, Aug. 27.