Dinolfo: Lamberton Conservatory’s “2017 Holiday Botanical Show” to Open Dec. 2

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has announced the “2017 Holiday Botanical Show,” at Monroe County’s Lamberton Conservatory, will open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 2, and run through January 7, 2018.

Presently in its 106th year, the horticultural exhibit has become an annual tradition at Highland Park.

“We’ve again decked the halls of our conservatory in the spirit of the season, and I welcome everyone to come enjoy this one-of-a-kind holiday display soon,” Dinolfo said.

Over 1000 Poinsettias, representing 25 different varieties, will be on display at the conservatory, and the Highland Park Bowl will also feature a 20-foot tall lighted Christmas tree.

The conservatory is located in Highland Park, at 180 Reservoir Ave., and is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibit will remain open for extended hours on Fridays and Sundays, until 9 p.m. throughout the run of the show, with the exception of its closure on Christmas.

Adult admission is $3 per person; youth admission, ages 6 through 18, and senior admission, ages 62 and up, is $2 per person. Admission for supervised children, through age 5, is free.

Visit https://www2.monroecounty.gov/parks-conservatory for additional information regarding the conservatory.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.