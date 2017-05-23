Search
Wednesday 24 May 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

Attn. Gen. Sessions Calls for Return to Mandatory Minimum Sentences Associated with Low-level Drug Crimes, Mass Incarceration

May 23, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Attn. Gen. Sessions Calls for Return to Mandatory Minimum Sentences Associated with Low-level Drug Crimes, Mass Incarceration

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Frederick H. Lowe –

 

ag jeff sessionsIn a May 10th memo to all 94 federal prosecutors, Jeff Sessions, the U.S. Attorney General, wrote that prosecutors should charge and pursue the most serious and readily provable offense.

“This policy affirms our responsibility to enforce the law, is moral and just, and produces consistency,” Sessions wrote. “This policy fully utilizes the tools Congress has given us. By definition, the most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines’ sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

Previous PostNAACP President Brooks Saddened But Not Bitter After Refusal to Renew His Contract

Related articles