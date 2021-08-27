Aubrey Plaza Of ‘Parks And Recreation’ To Star In New FXX’s Animated Series

FXX has ordered the new animated comedy series “Little Demon,” starring Aubrey Plaza, who also executive produces along with Danny DeVito’s company Jersey Films 42nd Avenue.

The half-hour series is created and written by Darcy Fowler (“Nightmare Time”), Seth Kirschner (“30 Rock”) and Kieran Valla (“Stop the Bleeding!”). It features Danny DeVito (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), Lucy DeVito (“Deadbeat”) and Plaza (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) among the voice talents.

Plaza plays a mother who gets impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito). She attempts to live a normal life with her teen Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) in Delaware. The pair’s efforts for normalcy are foiled by monstrous forces, including Satan himself, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Satan’s baby mama. The role I was born to play. https://t.co/b2I2e1x6zN — Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) May 11, 2021

Nick Grad, FX Entertainment’s president of original programming, called “Little Demon” a “hilarious new animated horror-comedy.” He describes the animated project as “unique.”

FXX is a cable channel, part of the Disney-owned FX Networks that cater to a young adult audience.

Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley of ShadowMachine will serve along Plaza as executive producers. Three members of the DeVito family, father Danny and his two children, Lucy and Jake DeVito, will also executive produce.

Plaza is best known for her role in the sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” which won a Peabody Award in 2011. The actress of Puerto Rican descent has earned accolades for her work in mainly independent movies, doing both dramatic and comedic roles.

Earlier this year, she received the Hollywood Critics Association’s Acting Achievement Award for her performance in the experimental dramedy “Black Bear.”

Danny DeVito stars in the animated series “Little Demon” alongside Aubrey Plaza. Here, DeVito listens to then-Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in March 2016. (Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)

Three years ago, Plaza won the Film Independent Spirit Award for best feature for “Ingrid Goes West,” which she starred in and co-produced.

The comedienne landed her first starring role in the 2012 comedy “Safety Not Guaranteed,” for which she received the Young Hollywood Award for breakthrough performance by an actress and the American Latino Media Arts (ALMA) Award for favorite movie actress in a comedy.

FX Productions is behind “Little Demon,” and Steve Levy is among the project’s producers.

Aubrey Plaza to Star in New FXX’s Animated Series first appeared on LatinHeat Entertainment.

Edited by Gabriela Alejandra Olmos and Fern Siegel