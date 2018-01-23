Auditions Now Open for Fourth Annual “Listen to Your Mother” Show

By Staff-

Auditions are currently open for the fourth annual “Listen to Your Mother” show, which local organizers hold each year near Mother’s Day in Rochester.

The staged, storytelling event showcases stories of motherhood as part of the national LTYM movement, which the group’s founder, Ann Imig, created in 2010.

Local LYTM organizers have invited writers and non-writers, men and women, and both mothers and non-mothers to try out for the event on a first-come, first-served basis, until all slots are filled for the show.

The auditions will be held at Writers and Books, 740 University Ave., on Sunday, March 4; Tuesday, March 6; and Saturday, March 10.

Audition pieces should be about five minutes long, and proceeds from the show will benefit the local Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC), the group said.

This year’s event will take place at the Rochester Lyric Theatre, on Saturday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Visit http://www.rocthemic.org/ for additional information regarding the show, or to sign up for the auditions.

