CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian Bureau of Statistics is launching an advertising campaign to support the rollout of the 2021 Census on Aug 10.

From June 11, advertising will run on television, radio, print, digital and social media to explain Australia’s 18th Census.

The Census in Australia, officially the Census of Population and Housing, is the national census in Australia that occurs every five years. The Census is conducted under the authority of the Census and Statistics Act. This empowers the Statistician to request persons to complete forms.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics always seeks willing cooperation, however if a person refuses, the Statistician may, by notice in writing, direct a person to complete a form. If a person fails to complete the Census, the first step taken by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is to notify that person of their legal obligation to do so.

If that person continues to refuse to complete the Census, they may face a fine of up to AU$180 ($133) per day until the form is returned.

In the year of 2021, households will have several days to complete the Census, rather than a single night. The advertising encourages people to start their Census as soon as they receive instructions if they know where they’ll be on Aug 10.

“We know people expect flexibility and convenience, so this makes it easier for people to fill in their form when it best suits them,” Australian Statistician David Gruen said in a statement on June 4. David Gruen was appointed Australian Statistician on Dec 11, 2019.

“I encourage everyone to participate in the 2021 Census and help build a better future for all of us.”

Gruen said the Census data provides a snapshot of the nation and important information about Australia’s economic, social and cultural make-up.

“The Census is fundamental to helping us as a nation plan for our future,” Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar said in a statement.

“Census data underpins a broad range of government, business and community decisions from major policy and expenditure to local services across infrastructure, health, education and transport.”

Michael Sven Sukkar is an Australian politician who is the Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Housing.

The data is also used for planning electoral boundaries, federal government grant allocation and Goods and Services Tax distribution.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is the independent statutory agency of the Australian Government responsible for statistical collection and analysis, and for giving evidence-based advice to federal, state and territory governments.

(Edited by Vaibhav Pawar and Ritaban Misra)