Australian State Wants Age Of Responsibility Raised To 14

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s New South Wales children under 14 should not be imprisoned, more Indigenous people should be appointed as judges, and the police watchdog should fully investigate all deaths in custody.

Those are some suggestions made in a new report aimed at tackling high levels of Indigenous incarceration, tabled in the New South Wales parliament on April 15.

The parliamentary committee’s findings were published on the same day as the 30th anniversary of the landmark 1991 report of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.

Many of the royal commission’s recommendations have never been implemented, but the Minister of Parliaments behind the new report hopes their work will prompt real action.

“While many witnesses and stakeholders in the inquiry process are rightly concerned that this report will be just one of many that will be left on the shelf to gather dust, we believe that this report provides the opportunity to bring about important changes for First Nations peoples,” Adam Searle, committee chair of Labor Party said.

Of the 39 recommendations, only four failed to achieve consensus from all five committee members, representing the Liberal, National, Labor, Greens, and One Nation parties.