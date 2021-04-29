Australian Teens Targeted By Inappropriate Advertisements Online

SYDNEY, Australia — A prominent tech watchdog said Australian teenagers on Facebook can be profiled and targeted by advertisers promoting alcohol, smoking, gambling, adult dating sites, and extreme weight loss.

While underage Facebook users can’t be served alcohol, cigarette, or gambling ads specifically, a report by Reset Australia has identified a loophole that allows underage profiles to be targeted based on these interests.

Reset Australia works to counter digital threats to democracy and is demanding more excellent data protection for teens.

Facebook builds profiles based on interests and then sells access to these profiles to advertisers for direct, targeted advertising. Reset Australia chief executive Chris Cooper said Facebook appears to use teens’ data in the same way as adults.