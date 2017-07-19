Author to Preview “Collard Green Curves” Stage Play for TNT Members

By Staff –

Theresa Lou Bowick BSN R.N., host of the popular radio show “Health Beats” on WDKX 103.9 FM, will give a special preview of her upcoming stage play “Collard Green Curves” to TNT members on July 20.

The play is based on Bowick’s self-published memoir by the same name, which chronicles her journey from childhood obesity to healthy living.

The cast will perform an excerpt from the play in the Rochester Academy of Medicine auditorium, at 1441 East Ave, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

The show will be free for TNT members, and $10 for guests.

Bowick’s play, written by Bowick and Michael Atkins-Yawn, will also be a part of the upcoming Fringe Festival, and the full show is scheduled to be performed from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16 at Geva Theatre in downtown Rochester.

Contact (585)340-7049 for additional information regarding the event, or email TNTRochester@outlook.com to RSVP for the show.

(TNT is a resource and networking collaborative for African-American agents of change.)

