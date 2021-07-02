Ayushmann Khurrana Salutes Medical Fraternity On India’s National Doctor’s Day

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana saluted doctors and the entire medical fraternity on July 1, India’s National Doctor’s Day that is organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually.

The “Vicky Donor” actor thanked all the medical professionals for putting themselves at risk to save their countrymen amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Doctors and the entire medical fraternity have been the real superheroes in today’s times,” Khurrana said.

“I salute them for constantly putting themselves at risk to save the nation, but we too have the power to save them. They also have families, they also have near and dear ones worrying about them. It is our duty to also keep them safe.”

“If we respect and care for the doctors and the entire medical fraternity, who have been battling this virus since last year, we should be judicious in how we lead our lives and not be irresponsible to create more pressure on them.”

The actor also reminded everyone that Covid-19 has not gone away yet and urged people to practice the several safety protocols and guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

“Covid-19 has not gone away from our country,” the “Bala” actor said.

“I urge everyone to please be vigilant and stay safe by maintaining social distancing, by wearing masks and sanitizing well, and yes, please get vaccinated at the earliest. It can save lives and help our country to rest.”

Recently, the “Article 15” actor also shared a throwback video compilation of him performing at live concerts, stating he misses performing on stage.

“#AyushmannBhava I miss this! When are we going to experience this togetherness again? #Giglife @ayushmannbhava,” he wrote.

Fans and friends showered the 36-year-old with love and wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo,” alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The star has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, including “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” directed by Abhishek Kapoor, “Anek,” directed by Anubhav Sinha, and “Doctor G,” directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

National Doctor’s Day this year was dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these trying times by risking their lives either in primary as well as secondary care setups or in dedicated Covid-care facilities.

National Doctor’s Day in India commemorates the iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner, Bidhan Chandra Roy, who served as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist, and a politician.

(With inputs from ANI)

