BABYFACE Headlines 26th Rochester Summer Soul Music Fest

By Tracie Isaac

tracieisaac@minorityreporter.net

Recording artist Kenny “BABYFACE” Edmonds to headline this year’s 26th Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival.

The 26th Annual Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival returns on Friday, August 26th and Saturday, August 27th to Frontier Field. To announce the entertainment and festival activities, Mayor Malik Evans was joined by event producer CEO Varick Baiyina and President Amir Baiyina of Xperience Live Events along with Dan Mason, General Manager of Rochester Red Wings. Headlining the festival celebration will be multi-Grammy award winning platinum artist BABYFACE.

“The Rochester Summer Soul Music Fest is one of the premier soul and R&B music festivals in the Northeast and the perfect conclusion to the events season here in Rochester,” said Mayor Evans. “Varick Baiyina and his team at Xperience Live Events have curated another fantastic weekend with elements the whole family can enjoy. This year’s Summer Soul Music Fest is going to be an event you won’t want to miss.”

Mayor Malik Evans stands with Rochester Summer Soul Music Fest organizers Photo by Tracie Isaac/Minority Reporter Media Group

To kick off the festival the ROC Summer Soul Tailgate will get the party started on Friday, August 26th at 5:00 pm in the Frontier Field VIP Parking Lot. Begin your weekend with seeing some of the best talent in the area, hosted by special guests. Festival attendees can choose from an array of food, drink vendors, and family fun. Tickets are required for entry by purchasing in advance or at the gate.

Look forward to family fun with the free ROC Summer Soul Community Block Party on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Field VIP parking lot. The day will include activities for every age, food, drink, merchandise vendors, giveaways, and presentations by local talent.

To close out the festival head over to the stadium gates on Saturday, August 27th at 4:00 pm for the main stage concert featuring multi-Grammy award winning platinum artist Kenny “BABYFACE” Edmonds, known for hits like Every Time I Close My Eyes, When Can I See You, Wonderful Tonight and Whip Appeal. “This is the first time that this recording artist has come to Rochester and we are glad to bring BABYFACE as part of the RSSMF,” said Varick Baiyina. “Our goal is to bring the magic of music and great R&B artists for your enjoyment and to have memories of our festival that will last a lifetime.”

For the third year the producers of Xperience Live Events, LLC, a Maryland-based events planning company founded by Rochester native Varick Baiyina, reignites the tradition of “LIVE” festival entertainment with a variety of headlining R&B talent that has topped the music charts and radio playlists of our lives.

“As a native son of Rochester, I’m honored to continue such a proud tradition in my hometown,” said Baiyina. “Since 1995, the City of Rochester has produced its heritage Rochester Music Festival as a family-friendly concert experience designed to offer authentic grassroots community engagement. Building on that legacy, 2022 will be even more momentous and garner even more regional excitement.”

Ticket prices for the 26th Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival are as follows:

Premium 100 Level seating: Both days – $159 Friday – $55 Saturday – $139

Premium 200 Level seating: Both days – $119 Friday – $35 Saturday – $99

General Admission Both days – $79 Friday – $25 Saturday – $69

Friday’s ROC Summer Soul Tailgate – $15

Saturday’s Community Block Party is free

Tickets can be purchased on the website of www.rocsummersoulfest.com or in person at the Frontier Field Box Office, 1 Morrie Silver Way.

For more information and updates on the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival, visit www.rocsummersoulfest.com.