Baden Street R-Center Named for Trent, Pamela Jackson

Mayor Lovely Warren, far left, and members of the family of Pamela and the late Trent Jackson. Provided by City of Rochester

One of Rochester’s finest athletes has been remembered by having a recreation rededicated in his name.

The Clinton-Baden R-Center was renamed the Trenton & Pamela Jackson Clinton-Baden R-Center in a ceremony Feb. 13.

Trent Jackson competed in the Olympic Games in Tokyo and played professional football for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles before returning home to work for the Rochester City School District.

He coached and mentored thousands of youth, many of them through his volunteer work with Baden Street recreation center. Jackson passed away in 2007.

Pamela Jackson worked at the Clinton-Baden Community Center for more than 50 years, serving as the Center Director for the past 45 years until her retirement last December. She coordinated the first before and after school programs at Schools 6 and 9, and she has been recognized for her service to the community.

Mayor Lovely A. Warren presided at the ceremony. Assemblyman David Gantt, City Councilmembers Willie Lightfoot and LaShay Harris, former world champion boxer Charles Murray, and Pamela Jackson and members of the Jackson family attended.