Baobab Cultural Center Will Host Fundraiser to Remain Open

By Staff –

The Baobab Cultural Center needs $10,000 to remain open, after recently losing the part-time staff member who had been securing grants for the center.

“The Baobab Cultural Center is struggling, and may close by month’s end,” the organization said on its Facebook page. “Yes, it is that serious!! We are presently in a financial crisis, and need the support of the community.”

Baobab will host a “Save the Baobab” fundariser on Friday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 728 University Ave., as well as a “2017 Kwanzaa Marketplace,” hosted by the The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition, on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The center has suggested a minimum donation of $10 from guests who attend the fundraiser.

Interested individuals may also donate via the crowdfunding website www.GoFundMe.com, at www.gofundme.com/ support-the-baobab.

The Baobab Cultural Center is a community gathering place and resource center for arts, culture, and dialogue on Africa and the Diaspora.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/baobabculturalcenter/ for additional information regarding the group’s events.

