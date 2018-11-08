Beatriz LeBron, Judith Davis win Seats on Rochester City School Board

By Staff –

Beatriz LeBron and Judith Davis gained the most votes in the 2018 elections for Rochester City School District Commissioner. Melanie Funches came in third place.

Lebron and Funches were appointed to the board back in January after the resignation of Mary Adams and Malik Evans’ election to Rochester City Council.

With the results of Tuesday’s election LeBron will remain on the Board until the end of 2019 and Davis will assume her post on the board January 1, 2019 thru the end of the year.

Both LeBron and Davis can run for four-year terms in the November 2019.