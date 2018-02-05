Behind the Scenes@RCTV/ WXIR – February 2018

The Year of Frederick Douglass February 14, 2018 marks the 200th Anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ Birthday. Like most slaves, he did not know the date of his actual birthday, so he chose February 14. To celebrate the life of this amazing and inspiring individual, who was born into slavery, was self-educated, managed to escape from slavery and lived in Rochester for 25 of the most productive years of his life, the City of Rochester and Monroe County declared 2018 to be the Year of Frederick Douglass. February 14, 2018 marks the 200th Anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ Birthday. Like most slaves, he did not know the date of his actual birthday, so he chose February 14. To celebrate the life of this amazing and inspiring individual, who was born into slavery, was self-educated, managed to escape from slavery and lived in Rochester for 25 of the most productive years of his life, the City of Rochester and Monroe County declared 2018 to be the Year of Frederick Douglass. . RCTV Rochester’s Community Media Center and Rochester Contemporary Art Center are spearheading the “Re-energizing the Legacy of Frederick Douglass” initiative to celebrate his 200th birthday. These efforts are endorsed by The Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives This initiative brings together many organizations within the community to collaborate on and promote a year-long celebration, recognition and reflection on his life. Frederick Douglass will be commemorated with concerts and public art projects, dance performances and multi-media presentations, walking tours, and more. Dozens of Rochester-based organizations have joined the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commemoration Committee in support of this landmark project. The City of Rochester is generously hosting a page on its website on which all bicentennial-related events will be listed. Visit this site often for regular updates on events happening throughout the year! RCTV, Rochester’s Community Media Center has raised funds to have life-size statues of Frederick Douglass created by sculptor John David Vincent . The statues will be based on the original Stanley Edwards statue located in Highland Park. When completed, they will be placed in strategically-historic places around Rochester, and they will have information available pertaining to his words and his contributions to the community and to society. Educators in The Rochester City School District are creating curriculum to correlate with this initiative and address learning objectives.