Belief in God Is Not the Same as Telling the Truth

Thomas Jefferson wrote in a 1802 letter addressed to the Danbury Baptist Association in Connecticut and published in a Massachusetts newspaper: “I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people… which declared that their legislature should “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”

There is a reason we have a separation of Church and State in this country. As Christopher Hitchens wrote: “Violent, irrational, intolerant, allied to racism and tribalism and bigotry, invested in ignorance and hostile to free inquiry, contemptuous of women and coercive toward children, organized religion ought to have a great deal on its conscience.”

Unfortunately one need look no further to validate Hitchen’s critique than the exhaustive grand jury report in Pennsylvania, which provides nauseating detail on at least 1,000 children allegedly raped or abused by more than 300 priests over decades, all covered up. That particular scandal was so ungodly that it forced the Pope to declare in the most severe terms, with “shame and repentance,” these “predator priests” must be treated with “zero tolerance.”

Did those priests truly believe in God? Did they swear oaths in front of their families, parishioners, allies, benefactors, superiors, constituents, friends, and even victims? In the end, did their belief in God have anything do with the truthfulness of their actions?

While I’m thinking about the late Christopher Hitchens, a man who was not just the most brilliant atheist of his generation, but also a man of tremendous journalistic integrity and humanistic compassion, we should remember the Bluementhal Affair. That matter of Hitchens vs. Sidney Bluementhal, and their friendship-ending flap over who said what to whom about Monica Lewinsky. Hitchens, it will be remembered, accused the President of the United States of planting allegations against women accusers of sexual harassment and sexual assault? Over lunch in Washington he heard Blumenthal (Clinton’s top aid) tell him that Lewinsky was a “stalker” and “blackmailer,” which came before she produced DNA evidence of the sexual encounters. Hitchens detected a planted story and even the presence of obstruction of justice. He also detected a key move in Clinton’s playbook. When accused of sexual harassment, Clinton instinctively lied, blamed others, and went on the attack. In fact, every woman who he had inappropriate relations with became, in one way or another, targets of a highly organized smear campaign, often using American tax dollars to do it. Yet Clinton also purported to believe in God. He said so under oath.

As Hitchens understood better than almost any of his contemporaries, religion endorses some of the most fanatical, adulterating and murderous behavior known to primates. Far too often one’s very belief in God becomes a shield that deflects a sense of personal accountability.

What if what matters most is whether a God worthy of worship believes in us? No. What if what truly matters is whether we believe in each other? What, if I may be so bold to ask, does a declaration of faith in the supernatural have to do with that? Its just telling the truth to each other. That’s hardly a religious act by itself.

George Cassidy Payne is an independent writer from Rochester, NY. He has graduate degrees from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School and Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

