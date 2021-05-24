Bello to Use CARES Act Money to Support Arts

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

JumpstARTS is a new program in Monroe County

to support small- to mid-size arts organizations. Provided by Monroe County

Most people will agree that the arts are crucial to a vibrant community.

Differences of opinion may occur over how to fund private organizations that enhance quality of life through their creativity.

A few days after vetoing a proposal from the Black and Asian Democratic Caucus that would have let the president of the Monroe County Legislature direct funding to a select group of arts organizations, County Executive Adam Bello introduced a grant program based on applications and specific criteria.

The JumpstARTS grant program will use up to $2 million in CARES Act money to help small- and mid-sized arts and cultural organizations that lost revenue because of COVID-19.

Bello announced the program at a news conference May 24.

On May 21, he had sent notification to the legislature that he was vetoing legislation by the Black and Asian Democratic Caucus that would have allocated $131,000 in emergency grants to 17 organizations. Another organization was added during discussion at the May 11 meeting of the legislature. The money would have come from the the community fund – a discretionary pool – that the legislature approved earlier this year.

During the debate, some legislators criticized the way the organizations – which represented diversity in race and ethnicity and in types of art they present – were selected to receive funds that ranged from $2,500 to $20,000. Questions came up about how the organizations were selected and whether it was generally known in the arts community that money would be available and who could apply.

In putting forth the proposal, the Black and Asian Democratic Caucus said Monroe County has not significantly increased funding for the arts and the $1.4 million allocation does not reflect the contribution of the arts to the community. The caucus cited data from the National Center for Arts Research that claimed arts and culture provided $93 million to the Monroe County economy a year and supports more than 3,600 full and part-time jobs and 6,600 volunteers.

The measure passed but needed Bello’s signature.

In his veto, Bello said the proposal was “flawed from a legal and technical perspective” because state law generally prohibits the county “from simply providing grants to private organizations” and it did not fit under allowed exemptions. He also said that allowing the president of the legislature to enter into contracts bypasses the system of checks and balances that protects taxpayer money.

Bello said he was committed to supporting local artists and making sure the arts community “receives adequate funding, particularly as we seek to recover from the pandemic.”

The JumpstARTS program is aimed at arts and cultural organizations that have not been eligible for previous grant programs. The organizations must be in Monroe County and be either non-profits or limited liability companies. They cannot have received grants through Fast Forward Monroe.

JumpstARTS will over three levels of grants:

organizations with a 2019 operating budget below $50,000 can receive a maximum grant amount of $5,000;

organizations with a 2019 operating budget between $50,000 and $99,999 can receive a maximum grant amount of $10,000;

organizations with a 2019 operating budget between $100,000 and $2 million can receive a maximum grant amount of $20,000.

Organization with a 2019 operating budget of more than $2 million are not eligible for this funding.

Funds may be used only to cover expenses incurred between March 20, 2020, and June 18, 2021 because of COVID-19. These expenses are to be detailed through an itemized list of lost revenues and costs of operating through the pandemic.

Information and applications for the JumpstARTS grant program are at www.monroecounty.gov/jumpstarts#resources. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on June 18.