Bid Reference No. ONGOV-046-19 West Taft Road (CR 48) 2R Paving Project

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

PROJECT: West Taft Road (CR 48) 2R Paving Project

PIN 3755.79 D034625

Bid Reference No. ONGOV-046-19

Sealed proposals for the construction of the above project will be received by Mr. Andy Trombley, Onondaga County Purchasing Director, at the Onondaga County Civic Center, 421 Montgomery Street, 13th Floor, Syracuse, New York 13202 until 2:00 PM local time, MAY 9, 2019, and there at said time, publicly opened and read aloud. This project, in the Town of Clay, involves improvements to West Taft Road (CR 48) from 400 ft west of Buckley Road to just east of South Bay Road (1.1 Miles). The work under this contract involves milling and a multi-course resurfacing of the existing West Taft Road pavement with hot mix asphalt, profile and cross-slope adjustments, limited full-depth pavement reconstruction where necessary, replacement of portions of the closed drainage system, traffic signal upgrades, pavement markings and signage. Sidewalks will be constructed between Allen Road and Teachers Drive on the north side of West Taft Road. All work shall be completed by November 23, 2019 (paving must be complete by October 15, 2019). The project is being progressed by the Onondaga County Department of Transportation, in conjunction with funding from the New York State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. A Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal of 6% applies to this project.

Plans, Specifications and Proposal Forms may be obtained at the Office of the Commissioner of Transportation, Onondaga County Civic Center, 421 Montgomery Street, 11th Floor, Syracuse, New York, 13202 upon deposit of forty dollars ($40.00) per set, payable by check, certified check, cashier check, treasurer’s check or money order, to the order of “County of Onondaga”. One set of half-scale Cross Sections will also be included per plan set. Full refund for each copy of plans and specifications will be made to the bidder for the particular project, if such plans and specifications are returned in good and unmarked condition within thirty (30) days after: (1) The award of the contract or (2) The rejection of the proposal. The successful bidder is not required to return the copy of the plans and the specifications in order to be entitled to such a refund. The minimum wages to be paid to laborers and mechanics are included in wage schedules that are set out in the bid proposal. Copies of the above described contract documents may be examined at no expense at the Division of Purchase, Onondaga County Civic Center, 421 Montgomery Street, 13th Floor, Syracuse, New York 13202.

Special attention of bidders is called to Section 102 “Bidding Requirements and Conditions” in the New York State Standard Specifications” and “Additional Information for Bidders” located in the bid proposal. The proposal must be submitted in a separate sealed envelope with the name and number of the contract plainly endorsed on the outside of the envelope.

The proposal must be accompanied by cash, certified check or bid bond payable to the order of the “County of Onondaga” in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the GROSS SUM BID FOR THE COMPLETE PROJECT ONLY.

The retention and disposal of the bid deposit, the execution of the Contract and Bond, shall conform to the provisions of the Highway Law, as set forth in the “Bidding Requirements and Conditions”. The right is reserved to waive any informalities in the bid and to reject any or all bids.