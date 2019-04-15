BID REFERENCE NO. ONGOV-044-19

Sealed bids for the construction of Onondaga County War Memorial Lighting Replacement Project will be received by the Director, Onondaga County Division of Purchase, 13th Floor, John H. Mulroy Civic Center, 421 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202, until 2:00 P.M. Local time, on May 2, 2019, and there at said office, at said time, publicly opened and read aloud. Bids must be on a lump sum basis.

The work consists of one prime contract. The project scope includes, but is not limited to, providing and installing new light fixtures. Work shall be completed no later than August 30, 2019. A final schedule is to be coordinated with the Owner. At the end of each work day, each light fixture that has been removed shall have the new installation completely installed and working, unless otherwise coordinated with the Owner. All work is to be coordinated with the Oncenter War Memorial event calendar.

An electronic version of Contract Documents and Drawings, including Information for Bidders and Bid Forms, may be accessed and obtained by contacting Amanda Oberlender at amandaoberlender@ongov.net . Bidders can also obtain hard copies of Contract Documents and large size Drawings from Plan & Print Systems, 6160 Eastern Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13211. (Tel: 315.437.5111). Bidder is responsible for paying Plan & Print directly for these copies.

A pre-bid meeting will be held to review the specific requirements of the project. This meeting will be held on April 18, 2019, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the Onondaga County Department of Facilities Management Conference Room, John H. Mulroy Civic Center, Suite 40, 421 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, New York 13202. All prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to attend.

Each bid must be accompanied by a Bid Security deposit in the amount of five percent (5%) of the base bid in the form of a Bid Bond or certified check, made payable to The County of Onondaga.

Bidders shall be prepared to furnish a Performance Bond for 100% of the Contract amount.

The Bidders should not include in their bid the Sales and Compensating Use Taxes on the cost of the materials which are to be incorporated in the Project and which are to be separately sold by the Bidder to the municipality prior to incorporation into the Project.

Bidders are informed that this project is being funded by Onondaga County. This project will be subject to NYS prevailing wage, affirmative action, and minority and women business enterprise and workforce utilization requirements

The Owner reserves the right to waive any bid informalities or to reject any or all bids.